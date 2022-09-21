© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, September 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM MDT

The Douglas High School Marching Band's drumline recently traveled to Los Angeles to compete in an international festival. According to the Douglas Budget, they earned first place playing a piece by a local composer from Wheatland.

The Natrona County Library wants to create a new "StoryWalk" in an area of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park. According to Oil City News, the StoryWalk would display children's books page by page. The library has already purchased 20 displays and is just waiting on approval from the City Council to install them. The books would be changed routinely.

To deal with owners that frequently allow their dogs to get loose, the Shoshoni Town Council has increased the maximum fine for dog-at-large to $750. County10 reports that previously, the maximum fine was $50, no matter how many times a person was cited. Now, violating the new ordinance is punishable by $25 on the first offense, $50 on the second offense, and from $100 - 750 after that.

And according to the Casper Star-Tribune, "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson was the keynote speaker at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming's annual fundraising breakfast last Wednesday morning.

Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
