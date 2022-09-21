Wednesday, September 21

The Douglas High School Marching Band's drumline recently traveled to Los Angeles to compete in an international festival. According to the Douglas Budget, they earned first place playing a piece by a local composer from Wheatland.

The Natrona County Library wants to create a new "StoryWalk" in an area of the Platte River Trail near Crossroads Park. According to Oil City News, the StoryWalk would display children's books page by page. The library has already purchased 20 displays and is just waiting on approval from the City Council to install them. The books would be changed routinely.

To deal with owners that frequently allow their dogs to get loose, the Shoshoni Town Council has increased the maximum fine for dog-at-large to $750. County10 reports that previously, the maximum fine was $50, no matter how many times a person was cited. Now, violating the new ordinance is punishable by $25 on the first offense, $50 on the second offense, and from $100 - 750 after that.

And according to the Casper Star-Tribune, "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson was the keynote speaker at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming's annual fundraising breakfast last Wednesday morning.