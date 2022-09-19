© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, September 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 19, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT

Carla Mowell of Shell recently started a podcast focused on Wyoming life and culture. According to the Greybull Standard, she's about 12 episodes in and has tackled topics ranging from life in Wyoming during World War II to the life of a game warden and growing up gay in the state.

Reclamation work at the old Acme Power Plant site in Sheridan County was recently presented at a national conference focused on cleaning up and reusing former industrial properties. According to Sheridan Media, the county's conservation district manager led the presentation and learned that the project is different from many other projects going on across the country because it's located outside of town.

The Pentecostal Church in Cody recently built a new church… in less than 5 days. According to the Cody Enterprise, the new building was part of the Church in a Day Program. All labor was donated, the church just had to supply building supplies. About 137 people from around 17 states came to help.

And according to a press release, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, partners, and football fans collected more than 20,000 pounds of food at the University of Wyoming football home opener recently. It will be distributed to local anti-hunger organizations.

