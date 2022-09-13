© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, September 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT

Teton County is on its way to becoming an international dark sky community. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports county commissioners voted last Tuesday to approve new regulations to limit the use of lights whenever possible. The increased darkness will benefit wildlife, stargazing opportunities, and people's health. The certification will come from the International Dark Sky Association and will take about a year to complete.

June flooding of Yellowstone National Park caused a lot of damage to the park's infrastructure. It also stranded a front loader near the North Entrance road. According to Oil City News, soldiers from Montana's Army National Guard were called in to assist. They used a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to save the stranded machine.

Newcastle 7th grader Joslyn Pischke recently traveled to Oklahoma for the National Little Britches Rodeo Finals. According to the News Letter Journal, this was her first time at the event and she set a personal record in goat tying - 9.6 seconds.

And the website Top Nutrition Coaching recently ranked Wyoming as the country's 12th most active state in the country.

