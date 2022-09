Manuel Vera picked up a hobby after he retired: Fixing bikes so he can donate them to community members — including Afghans that have recently arrived in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Héctor Alejandro Arzate of WAMU brings us the story of the self-described “bike dude.”

