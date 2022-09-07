© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Airline food is due for a revamp

NPR
Published September 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT

Airlines are looking to shake up their menus in an attempt to woo passengers. Airline food is routinely mocked for its standards and many airlines now charge for the food you have on board, something which has changed in the past few years.

Seth Kaplan, Here & Now‘s transportation analyst, joins host Scott Tong to talk about the culinary world at 35,000 feet and the changes that are coming.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

