© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, September 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM MDT

The 95-year-old water tower and 31-year-old second water storage tank in Yoder were recently taken down and replaced. The Torrington Telegram reports the old infrastructure wasn't providing enough water pressure along with many other age-related issues.

Powell's sanitation transfer station recently hosted more than 115 officials from across the state. The Powell Tribune reports the station is just one of three in Wyoming and the visitors treated it much like people treat a rock star - taking lots of photos and videos of it. The facility opened in 2013 and hasn't had a single complaint about rats, flies or stench.

Wyoming Whiskey is one of twenty craft whiskey distilleries chosen as finalists in the USA Today's 2022 Best Readers' Choice list. According to the Big Horn Radio Network, the public will get to decide the top 10 - Wyoming Whiskey is already ranked as number 6. Voting ends at noon on Monday, September 26.

The Lander Pioneer Museum has a new lobby exhibit of perfume bottles and make-up accessories. It will be on display through the fall.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel