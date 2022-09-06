Tuesday, September 6

The 95-year-old water tower and 31-year-old second water storage tank in Yoder were recently taken down and replaced. The Torrington Telegram reports the old infrastructure wasn't providing enough water pressure along with many other age-related issues.

Powell's sanitation transfer station recently hosted more than 115 officials from across the state. The Powell Tribune reports the station is just one of three in Wyoming and the visitors treated it much like people treat a rock star - taking lots of photos and videos of it. The facility opened in 2013 and hasn't had a single complaint about rats, flies or stench.

Wyoming Whiskey is one of twenty craft whiskey distilleries chosen as finalists in the USA Today's 2022 Best Readers' Choice list. According to the Big Horn Radio Network, the public will get to decide the top 10 - Wyoming Whiskey is already ranked as number 6. Voting ends at noon on Monday, September 26.

The Lander Pioneer Museum has a new lobby exhibit of perfume bottles and make-up accessories. It will be on display through the fall.