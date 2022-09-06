Monday, September 5

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on September 4, 1903, the Cheyenne Daily Leader reported that the state penitentiary was filled almost to capacity. On September 5, 1894, the first Jewish wedding in Wyoming was held in Cheyenne. On September 6, 1870, Louisa Swain became the first woman to vote in the Wyoming Territory. On September 7, 1941, a Rawlins man announced that it took wool from 26 sheep to outfit one soldier. On September 9, 1886, contractors broke ground for Capitol construction in Cheyenne. On September 10, 1880, the first business in Big Horn Basin opened at Corbett Crossing. Also on September 10, but nine years later in 1889, the Lincoln Land Company, which was a subsidiary of the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, offered town lots for sale in brand-new Newcastle, Wyoming, at high prices. And again on September 10, but in 1897, the first bicycle made in the state was assembled in Cheyenne.