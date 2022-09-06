Friday, September 2

A Sundance High School graduate recently traveled to France to help search for and repatriate the body of Lt. George Wilson, who was lost while piloting a B-17 aircraft during World War II. According to the Sundance Times, Nathan Davis is a senior at Montana State University majoring in archeology. He isn't sure how successful the trip was just yet. Any bones that may have been human will have DNA analysis done on them.

Recently, a group of county commissioners led some high level staffers for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives on a tour around the Big Horn Basin. According to the Powell Tribune, over 3.5 days, the group rode 697 miles around the Basin, making over 20 stops and hearing from more than 60 different speakers. The event was the first of its kind in Wyoming, with plans to do more in other parts of the state.

The outgoing COO of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, recently held a destination wedding in Jackson. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, the guest list was around 250 people, though some say they didn't utilize enough local businesses.

And Wyoming was the first state to adopt a state dinosaur. According to the Wyoming Almanac, the choice of the triceratops was made by a vote of 650 schoolchildren in the spring of 1994.