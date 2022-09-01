© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
'Hopefully it works': Student loan borrowers worry about their futures while navigating loan forgive

NPR
Published September 1, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT
From left to right, Brian Vlasak of Boston, Massachusetts, Samantha Neugebauer of Baltimore, Maryland, and Secilia Marino of Bozeman, Montana. (Courtesy)
The Biden administration is forgiving student loan debt for millions of Americans. But some borrowers still have a lot of questions about the process and how to proceed.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd shares the voices of Brian Vlasak of Massachusetts, Samantha Neugebauer of Maryland and Secilia Marino of Montana.

O’Dowd also talks with Betsy Mayotte, founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors.

Resources:

