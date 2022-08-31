Wednesday, August 31

Hole Food Rescue in Jackson has diverted over 2 million pounds of food from the landfill. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, the nonprofit is celebrating with a head to head competition - five chefs will prepare meals with three whole pigs and participants will be able to vote on the best. Leftover food will be donated to people in the valley the following day.

The Wheatland Golf Club recently held their first ever Junior Golf Championship. The Guernsey Gazette reports the junior golf clinic that takes place in June has had high participation rates the past few years, but no culminating event for the kids. This year, the free championship 36 kids between the ages of 7 and 14 competed. The top three in each age group received trophies.

Since mid-July, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and Trout Unlimited have been working on restoration on the North Fork of Tincup Creek. The Buckrail reports the area is inaccessible by roads, so the organizations are using draft horses and hand crews to install log structures to improve stream health, floodplain connectivity and habitat for native fish species.

