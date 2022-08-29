© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Will student loan forgiveness make college tuition go up?

NPR
Published August 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT

Some economists argue that one-time forgiveness of student loans will create an expectation that the same thing will happen again: Loans will be forgiven in the future. And they say that expectation will drive up tuition prices.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Beth Akers, an economist specializing in higher education with the American Enterprise Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.