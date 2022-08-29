© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, August 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on August 28, 1962, Union Pacific closed its last Wyoming coal mine, Rock Springs No. 8. On August 29, 1886, the first passenger train arrived in Douglas on the Fremont, Elkhorn and Missouri Valley Railroad. On the topic of trains, on August 29, 1900, a Union Pacific train near Tipton was robbed by the Wild Bunch, probably including Butch Cassidy. On August 31, 1944, soldiers near Guernsey found a dead deer with a marker that read "a genuine John Doe lies here." On September 1, 1903, the first automobile was delivered in Cheyenne. On September 2, 1869, voters at the first territorial elections in Wyoming elected only Democrats to the territorial legislature. On September 3, 1918, the first uranium discovery in Wyoming, which was near Lusk, was announced. Also on September 3, but in 1931, a jury found a Gillette man not guilty of unlawful hypnotism.

