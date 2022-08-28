Sunday Puzzle: Switcharoo!

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories. For each one, take the last two letters, reverse them, and use those as the starting letters to name something in the category.

Ex. Direction --> NORTH

1. Vitamin

2. Dutch Master

3. Car part

4. Native American

5. Young animal

6. Toy

7. European nation

8. Deadly gas

9. Dress material

10. Party snack food

11. Large breed of dog (2 wds.)

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Rawson Scheinberg, of Northville, Mich. Think of an eight-letter noun composed phonetically of two consecutive names traditonally given to girls. Remove the sixth letter and rearrange the result. You'll get an event where you might hear the thing named by the original noun. What words are these?

Answer: Clarinet (Claire, Annette) --> recital

Winner: Gary Clements of Chapel Hill, North Carolina

This week's challenge: The challenge comes from listener Paula Egan Wright. Name a well-known island. Move the last letter six spaces later in the alphabet. Read the result backward. You'll get where this island is located. What island is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 1 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

