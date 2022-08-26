© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, August 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT

The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has partnered with the Richie Family from near Boulder, Wyoming to permanently conserve over 2,600 acres of land through an agricultural conservation easement. According to the Sublette Examiner, this is in addition to the conservation easement the family signed earlier this year. The property is located within greater sage-grouse core area and crucial range for elk, moose, and mule deer

Ashley Martin out of Bridger Valley recently earned top-ten rankings in five events at the National Gymnastics Association Championships. According to the Bridger Valley Pioneer, she also placed fifth overall at the National Tumbling Championship recently.

Snowy Mountain Brewery out of Saratoga is hosting a contest for can designs. According to the Saratoga Sun, the brewery is looking for new label designs for the four varieties of beer it currently cans and distributes throughout Wyoming. The contest closes on October 1.

And a new walk in hunting and fishing area has been created along the Green River. The Sweetwater #3 walk-in area will be accessible year-round for fishing or hunting within Game and Fish regulations.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
