© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Fed Chair says more hardship to come in economic conference speech

NPR
Published August 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT

Bringing down inflation will require some economic pain according to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Friday morning at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Wyoming, Powell was bullish in his speech and did not shy away from the potentially painful impact on many Americans.

He signaled more measures to curb inflation were in the offing. NPR’s Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.