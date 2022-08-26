© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Facebook and Twitter remove accounts attacking U.S. adversaries

NPR
Published August 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT

Facebook and Twitter recently took down social media accounts attacking U.S. adversaries and spreading American interests across the world. Then, they gave the information about those accounts to researchers.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Femi Oke about the results of a new report detailing a sustained pro-U.S. influence campaign on social media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.