Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, August 25

Published August 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM MDT

The University of Wyoming Postal Services manager recently received the Presidential Award from the National Association of College and University Mail Services. According to a press release, Bob Trumbull was the lone recipient of the top award. The Presidential Award is in recognition of long-standing leadership, dedication and commitment to the goals and vision of the organization and to "honor members who have made significant contributions to the association, industry and their individual institutions."

Janet Thorne of Gillette competed in the Onewheel Race for the Rail world championship in Nevada last weekend. According to the Gillette News Record, Thorne was one of 12 women from across the country to qualify for the sport's top race. She claimed 7th place.

Grand Teton National Park is celebrating 50 years of the John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway this year. According to the Buckrail, this stretch of land between Yellowstone and Grand Teton was created by congress in 1972 to honor his contributions in support of the National Park Service.

And two utility boxes in Laramie are the first to receive new box wraps designed by local artists for a new public art project.

