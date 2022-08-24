Wednesday, August 24

The Gaga Ball arena in Powell has been completed. The game is similar to dodgeball. According to the Powell Tribune, Drew Valdez faced a variety of challenges as he worked to build the arena and earn Eagle Scout status. He designed it, collected donations for materials, supervised the building team, and even won the inaugural game in the new arena.

The Double Dubs food truck out of Laramie is one of 16 restaurants selected to compete in the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival. According to the Laramie Boomerang, the "Wingfest" will take place over Labor Day weekend. For the first time this year, it will be held at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, which is where Josh Allen, the former University of Wyoming quarterback and a big fan of Double Dubs, plays.

The human foot found in a shoe last Tuesday in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool is likely from a July 31 death. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, officials don't suspect foul play, but they haven't said why they had tied the incident to the end of July. The investigation is ongoing to determine why the person died. Yellowstone officials have not identified a possible victim, and officials have declined to answer questions about the condition or description of the shoe and foot.