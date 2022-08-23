Monday, August 22

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on August 23, 1993, Prince Albert of Monaco visited Cody to commemorate his grandfather's visit 80 years earlier. Also on August 23, but in 1965, the restored buildings at Fort Fetterman in Douglas were dedicated. On August 25, 1916, the National Park Service was established with the mandate to "conserve parklands and provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner… as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations." And on August 27, 1933, the monument at the Overland Trail crossing at the North Platte River was dedicated.

The Natrona County Tribune reported on August 21, 1907, that the Casper city council had outlawed both instrumental and vocal music at all saloons, at the request of many citizens. "It was argued that when they were having a social drink, they could not drink and keep time with the music and oftentimes they would have to forego their beverage and dance to the sweet strains from the piano and violin, and they did not want it that way…"