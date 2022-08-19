Friday, August 19

A new fly-fishing program for youth anglers launched this summer in Jackson. According to the Buckrail, the bi-weekly fishing clinics will eventually be nationwide but started in Jackson. The program will help young anglers learn about fly fishing and the great outdoors, and conservation and environmental stewardship.

A figure skating group from Casper recently earned 10 gold and one silver medal at the biennial State Games of America. Oil City News reports only four skaters attended the national competition and most did multiple events, some up to seven.

The Nici Self Museum in Centennial has recently launched a new website. According to the Rawlins Times, the museum focuses on the lives of ranchers and loggers in the 20th century, along with the evolution of the Centennial Valley through the decades. The website offers information on the museum itself, a place to donate to the museum even when it's closed, and can be used for genealogical research.

Cody is looking for applicants for the fourth City of Cody's Citizen Academy. The Cody Enterprise reports the eight-week interactive program is designed to share how local government works. Applications are due by August 31.