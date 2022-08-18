© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, August 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT

Close to 50 thousand dollars from a grant will help St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Rawlins jump-start its St. Christopher's Highway of Carbon County. According to the Rawlins Times, it will be a community faith-based collaborative to provide shelter, transportation aid, meals, clothing and other assistance to people who are stranded or passing through the area and in need.

World famous sculpture artist Patrick Dougherty is working on a massive "stickwork" sculpture in Jackson outside of the Center for the Arts. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, with a team of volunteers, he and his son have collected willow branches and saplings. They've been prepared and are now being woven into an interactive installation. Dougherty is still looking for volunteers to help him. People can sign up on the Center for the Arts website.

The Platte Valley Arts Council is having a grand reveal event on September 3 for the organization's seven new sculptures and murals. There will be maps of the installations and the artists will be available for questions. Art students at Encampment School will be painting a paint-by-number mural and a temporary mosaic mural will also be on display.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
