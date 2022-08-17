© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, August 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM MDT

Threads West is a book series written by Douglas rancher Reid Lance Rosenthal. The Douglas Budget reports it's received three more national awards: gold for best series and bronze grand prize Best Books at the Next Generation INDIE Literary Competition and gold for best series at the distinguished IPPYs. It now has 37 national awards.

Wyoming Game and Fish personnel recently finished installing 20 beaver dam mimics on Big Willow Creek in the Bighorn National Forest. According to a press release, the area was chosen because the willow community is in decline. Slowing water movement through the creek and raising the water table should allow the plants to rebound.

A sinkhole opened last Thursday evening on a street in east Casper. According to the Casper Star Tribune, it was likely caused by the recent heavy rains.

On Saturday, Laramie received 2.73 inches of rain. According to the Laramie Boomerang, the heavy downpour caused flooding on several major roads and temporary closures. The University of Wyoming told its community about 20 buildings across the UW campus also flooded.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
