Wednesday, August 17

Threads West is a book series written by Douglas rancher Reid Lance Rosenthal. The Douglas Budget reports it's received three more national awards: gold for best series and bronze grand prize Best Books at the Next Generation INDIE Literary Competition and gold for best series at the distinguished IPPYs. It now has 37 national awards.

Wyoming Game and Fish personnel recently finished installing 20 beaver dam mimics on Big Willow Creek in the Bighorn National Forest. According to a press release, the area was chosen because the willow community is in decline. Slowing water movement through the creek and raising the water table should allow the plants to rebound.

A sinkhole opened last Thursday evening on a street in east Casper. According to the Casper Star Tribune, it was likely caused by the recent heavy rains.

On Saturday, Laramie received 2.73 inches of rain. According to the Laramie Boomerang, the heavy downpour caused flooding on several major roads and temporary closures. The University of Wyoming told its community about 20 buildings across the UW campus also flooded.