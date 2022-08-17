© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
American Airlines to purchase 20 Boom Supersonic jets

NPR
Published August 17, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT

Commercial supersonic transatlantic travel took a big step forward on Thursday as American Airlines became the third carrier to place an order for a set of Boom Supersonic jets. The jets are set to be ready for passengers before 2030 and will half the time it currently takes to cross the Atlantic.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Celeste Headlee for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

