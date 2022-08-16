Tuesday, August 16

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper is screening its new documentary "The Battle of Red Buttes" through the end of the year. According to the Casper Star Tribune, the battle ended a series of attacks by Cheyenne, Lakota and Arapaho Native Americans against the U.S. Army as part of an organized resistance against U.S. expansion and brutality.

Recent Lander Valley High School graduate Jonny Kulow took fifth place in the Boys 50 Freestyle category at a national swimming competition. According to County10, Kulow finished with a time of 22.96 seconds, which was just .46 seconds after the first place finisher.

The 307 Riders Snowmobile Club recently spearheaded an effort to clean up the widespread litter at Keyhole State Park. County17 reported they cleared around 20 55-gallon bags worth of trash and cleaned graffiti off of some of the cliffs. They hope to host the effort again next year and invite others to join.

The Natrona County Library now has a podcasting studio with professional quality equipment available for the public to use for free. According to K2 Radio News, the studio has a simple setup for two audio or video podcasters. The only equipment users need to provide is their own USB drive.