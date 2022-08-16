Massachusetts General Hospital performs the first vaginal fluid transplant in the U.S.

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcasted on Dec. 7, 2022. Click here for that audio.

Many women in the U.S. have bacterial vaginosis, or BV, which in some cases is linked to serious, long-term health issues. Doctors haven’t been able to offer a good treatment for it until now.

WBUR’s Gabrielle Emanuel reports on the country’s first vaginal fluid transplant performed in Massachusetts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.