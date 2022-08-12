© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, August 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM MDT

Bond’s Brewing in Laramie recently got eighth place in this year’s U.S. Open Beer Championship. According to the Laramie Boomerang, it’s a prestigious competition with competitors ranging from household names to mere household brewers. Bond’s had four of its beers win, standing out among the more than 9,000 beers in 150 styles submitted to the competition.

The Shell Fire Hall recently received a large donation of all kinds of used, but still good, equipment from a New York City fire department. The Greybull Standard reports the boxes contained bunker gear, gloves, helmets, suspenders and Nomex hoods. Plus a brand new portable deck gun, which can better penetrate large fires. The donations came about because a retired New York City firefighter learned the Shell Fire Department receives no funding from government sources.

Slow Foods in the Tetons has a new discount program this year. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, it allows people to choose a 10, 25, or 50 percent discount on their produce, regardless of their income level. The program is trying to encourage people to purchase locally grown produce.

