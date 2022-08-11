© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, August 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM MDT

Jackson Hole Jewry celebrated the completion of the first ever calligraphic Torah scroll to be written for it last week. According to the Buckrail, the handwritten scroll took almost a full year to complete and follows the specifications of the Jewish tradition that has been practiced for more than 3 millennia.

A Campbell County High School graduate was recently awarded a Heartland Emmy and eight Telly Awards. According to the Gillette News Record, Beau Barkley, owner of Colorado-based video production company Move Media, said the company submitted a number of videos for awards last year. The video that ended up winning the Emmy in branded content was for A1 Organics out of Colorado. It represented the company's rich history and also included a unique storytelling component.

Students and educators from Sweetwater County School District No. 2 attended the world's largest educational conference geared toward improving the culture and climate of schools and school districts. It was held in Orlando, Florida at the end of July. According to the Green River Star, during the conference, Green River High School was recognized as a Silver Tier School of Distinction. The award is a recognition of schools that are making a positive impact on the culture and climate of their schools.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel