© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, August 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM MDT

A Sheridan seventh-grader recently traveled to Orlando to participate in the National Science Bee late last month. According to the Sheridan Press, Mason Atherton had to answer questions ranging from bodily systems to astronomy. He finished in the middle of the pack with seven points and plans to make it back next year and finish higher now that he has experience.

Wendy Auzqui of Clearmont recently won the World Stock Dog Championships in Calgary, Canada with her dog Quirt. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Quirt made it to the finals "by the skin of her teeth" before clearing the final run just seconds before the second place finisher.

A team of University of Wyoming students was the first from Wyoming to be selected and participate in NASA's 2022 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams engineering design challenge. Five undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences designed and built the Cowboy Claw. According to a press release, the claw is a lunar reusable surface anchoring device, meaning it could grip a variety of objects to help astronauts anchor themselves or their gear. The team made it mimic the dexterity and versatility of a human hand.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel