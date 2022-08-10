Wednesday, August 10

A Sheridan seventh-grader recently traveled to Orlando to participate in the National Science Bee late last month. According to the Sheridan Press, Mason Atherton had to answer questions ranging from bodily systems to astronomy. He finished in the middle of the pack with seven points and plans to make it back next year and finish higher now that he has experience.

Wendy Auzqui of Clearmont recently won the World Stock Dog Championships in Calgary, Canada with her dog Quirt. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Quirt made it to the finals "by the skin of her teeth" before clearing the final run just seconds before the second place finisher.

A team of University of Wyoming students was the first from Wyoming to be selected and participate in NASA's 2022 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams engineering design challenge. Five undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences designed and built the Cowboy Claw. According to a press release, the claw is a lunar reusable surface anchoring device, meaning it could grip a variety of objects to help astronauts anchor themselves or their gear. The team made it mimic the dexterity and versatility of a human hand.