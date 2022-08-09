© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, August 9

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 9, 2022 at 12:12 PM MDT

Deidre Griffith of Jackson was recently a co-winner of the Mongol Derby in Mongolia. The Casper Star Tribune reports the race aims to recreate Genghis Khan's horse messenger system of 1224. The path stretches over 621 miles, and often lasts over the course of eight to 10 days, making it the longest horse race in the world. Griffith and her partner finished in 9 days. She is the second Wyomingite to ever win the competition.

Sgt. Tyler Holloway from the Wyoming Army National Guard has been named top Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year in the Army National Guard. According to a press release, he earned the distinction by winning the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held in Tennessee late last month. He is the first Wyoming Soldier to receive the award.

The Friends of the Natrona County Public Library is hosting a "Special Star Trek Book & Memorabilia Sale" on Saturday. According to Oil City News, the sale consists of thousands of books and items that have been gifted to the library. Reservations are required. More information can be found on The Friends of the Natrona County Public Library Facebook page.

Ivy Engel
