Officials confirm case of polio in Rockland County, New York

A confirmed case of polio in Rockland County, New York, has officials urging residents to be sure they are vaccinated against the disease and to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they are not.

The virus is also present in wastewater, indicating that more people in the community may have the disease.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Jennifer B. Nuzzo, professor of epidemiology and director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health, talks about the case and risk of a broader outbreak.

