Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, August 8

Published August 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on August 7, 1895, the Buffalo city hall was swept away in a flood. On August 8, 1919, Dwight D. Eisenhower arrived in Cheyenne with a large military convoy traveling to determine the condition of the nation's roads. On August 10, 1928, novelist Ernest Hemingway visited the Folly dude ranch west of Sheridan. On August 11, 1898, a man named Billy Owen and his friends climbed to the top of the Grand Teton. They claim to have been the first. On August 12, 1941, it was reported that 1,000 tourists were visiting the Wyoming Capitol each week. Also on August 12, but a year later in 1942, Japanese-American incarcerees began arriving at the Heart Mountain Relocation Camp in Park County.

The Sheridan Enterprise reported on August 9, 1914, that a 14 pound cabbage was on display in the window of Amos P. West's real estate office. The paper said this wasn't unusual, and may be even a little light, for a late-season cabbage, but this was quite large for an early-season one.

