© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Louisville reacts to arrest of four officers involved in death of Breonna Taylor

NPR
Published August 5, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT
In an aerial view from a drone, a large-scale ground mural depicting Breonna Taylor with the text 'Black Lives Matter' is seen being painted at Chambers Park on July 5, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
In an aerial view from a drone, a large-scale ground mural depicting Breonna Taylor with the text 'Black Lives Matter' is seen being painted at Chambers Park on July 5, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice has charged four current and former members of the Louisville Metropolitan Police involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor’s name and case were widely invoked during the uprising for racial justice that started in 2020. While he announced the charges, Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Breonna Taylor should be alive today.”

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with WFPL’s Yasmine Jumaa about how Louisville reacted to the news and what’s next in the officer’s case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.