Thursday, August 4

Six high school students and six University of Wyoming students recently spent a week learning about the Black 14 - UW football players who were ultimately kicked off of the team because they wanted to wear black armbands to protest the policy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which didn't allow Black men into the priesthood. According to the Laramie Boomerang, students conducted research and collected oral histories from some of the Black 14. They created an exhibit at UW's American Heritage Center that demonstrates the unfiltered history of what happened in 1969.

The University of Wyoming Museum of Vertebrates has been gifted a large collection of animal mounts for display and research. According to a press release, the donation from Bob and Michelle Underwood includes both native animals and exotics.

The UW Men's Golf Team has been named an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America for the thirteenth season in a row. According to a press release, a team has to achieve a team grade-point average of 3.00 or above to receive the recognition.

And the first-ever Wyoming Jade Fest will be happening at the Jeffrey City Fire Hall next Friday and Saturday.