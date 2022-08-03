Wednesday, August 3

The Powell Tribune reports the Homesteader Museum in Powell is holding a contest to find photographs, designs and artwork to represent pride in Powell through August 31. Community members will then be invited to vote on their favorites, which will be turned into postcards and sold in the museum gift shop.

A new mural greets visitors to Lusk. According to the Lusk Herald, the mural looks like a postage stamp of a cowboy on horseback in the nearby prairie landscape, painted by local artist Lisa Norman. It took two days to install.

The Converse County Library in Douglas is celebrating Barbie's 63rd birthday with a "Barbie Thru the Ages" creative art doll show. According to the Douglas Budget, the show contains a private collection of over 100 Barbies and information on the creation of the Barbie characters. It is open until September 10.

A USA Today contest has placed Cody as number seven in "the Best Small Town Art Scene" contest. The Big Horn Radio Network reports 20 small towns across the nation competed for the title. Last year, Cody ranked 6th in the contest.