Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, August 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 2, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT

The clerk-treasurer for Meeteetse was elected to the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. According to the Powell Tribune, Angela Johnson's region is comprised of approximately 1,000 members.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Community Fine Arts Center are looking for artists to contribute to this year's Snowman Stroll. According to a press release, six Wyoming artists will be selected to design and paint six new snowmen which will be displayed along with the original six from last year. Applications are due by August 31.

The Worland City Council is looking for a new, permanent home for the Ludlow House. According to Northern Wyoming Daily News, the house was one of the first that was moved east across the river when the town relocated in 1906. It has moved at least 2 more times since then and is currently stored at the Washakie County Fairgrounds.

And according to the Thermopolis Independent Record, the Hot Springs County Sheriff's Department has a new K-9. He's a one-and-half-year-old German Shepard named Riggs. He will detect drugs for the department and can be used to track suspects or missing persons.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
