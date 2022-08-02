Tuesday, August 2

The clerk-treasurer for Meeteetse was elected to the Board of Directors of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. According to the Powell Tribune, Angela Johnson's region is comprised of approximately 1,000 members.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Community Fine Arts Center are looking for artists to contribute to this year's Snowman Stroll. According to a press release, six Wyoming artists will be selected to design and paint six new snowmen which will be displayed along with the original six from last year. Applications are due by August 31.

The Worland City Council is looking for a new, permanent home for the Ludlow House. According to Northern Wyoming Daily News, the house was one of the first that was moved east across the river when the town relocated in 1906. It has moved at least 2 more times since then and is currently stored at the Washakie County Fairgrounds.

And according to the Thermopolis Independent Record, the Hot Springs County Sheriff's Department has a new K-9. He's a one-and-half-year-old German Shepard named Riggs. He will detect drugs for the department and can be used to track suspects or missing persons.