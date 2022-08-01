© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, August 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on July 31, 1915, two bandits held up 25 coaches in Yellowstone stealing $3,000 in cash as well as jewelry. The next day, on August 1, 1915, the first automobiles entered the park. On August 3, 1939, the first electricity was generated at the power plant at Seminoe Dam. On August 4, 1919, a prisoner who had to gather dandelions on the jail lawn in Lander escaped. Also on August 4, but in 1920, Laramie officials declared "Refinery Day" to mark the startup of the new 6,000-barrel-per-day capacity Midwest Refinery there. On August 6, 1887, a woman in Crook County was granted two divorces on the same day.

The Enterprise out of Sheridan reported on August 2, 1902, that 50 University of Chicago students were on their way to the Big Horn mountains for a geological expedition.

And Bill Barlow's Budget wrote on August 6, 1902, that Evanston was getting cement sidewalks.

