Biden tests positive for COVID again

NPR | By Avie Schneider
Published July 30, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT
President Biden takes his face mask off on Thursday during a meeting on the U.S. Economy with CEOs and members of his Cabinet in the South Court Auditorium of the White House.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
President Biden takes his face mask off on Thursday during a meeting on the U.S. Economy with CEOs and members of his Cabinet in the South Court Auditorium of the White House.

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, his physician, says.

"After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing," the doctor said in a letter released by the White House.

O'Connor said Biden is not experiencing symptoms, and feels well. The doctor said there's no reason to reinitiate treatment with Paxlovid at this time, but the president would "reinitiate strict isolation procedures."

