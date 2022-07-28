Thursday, July 28

Tomorrow the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center is hosting its first full in-person pilgrimage in two years. According to the Powell Tribune, most of the events are by registration only, but the opening ceremony is free and open to the public. It will feature a screening of the song film "Omoiyari" along with a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Members of the Wyoming All-State marching band will be able to march at Disney's Magic Kingdom next week due to the kindness of locals. The Cody Enterprise reports that after flights were changed last minute, multiple residents stepped up to give students a ride to and from Denver and donated funds to cover hotel rooms in Denver.

Hot Springs County School District is looking to display its schools' trophies in a unique way. The Thermopolis Independent-Record reports the district is running out of physical space to display the trophies, and only those with access to the schools can view them. So, they're working to secure an online platform to showcase them. Physical copies will still be available at the schools, but the online platform will remove the restriction of physical space and allow the district to honor students in other ways.