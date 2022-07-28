© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, July 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM MDT

Tomorrow the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center is hosting its first full in-person pilgrimage in two years. According to the Powell Tribune, most of the events are by registration only, but the opening ceremony is free and open to the public. It will feature a screening of the song film "Omoiyari" along with a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Members of the Wyoming All-State marching band will be able to march at Disney's Magic Kingdom next week due to the kindness of locals. The Cody Enterprise reports that after flights were changed last minute, multiple residents stepped up to give students a ride to and from Denver and donated funds to cover hotel rooms in Denver.

Hot Springs County School District is looking to display its schools' trophies in a unique way. The Thermopolis Independent-Record reports the district is running out of physical space to display the trophies, and only those with access to the schools can view them. So, they're working to secure an online platform to showcase them. Physical copies will still be available at the schools, but the online platform will remove the restriction of physical space and allow the district to honor students in other ways.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
