Spirit announces merger with JetBlue

Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways announced that they have agreed to a merger Thursday, just a day after Spirit walked away from a proposed merger with budget airline Frontier.

Should the deal receive regulatory approvals, the merger would create the nation’s fifth largest airline. The decision ends one of the most contentious battles in the airline industry in years.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

