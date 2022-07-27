© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, July 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 27, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT

Preston Randolph of Cody was recently awarded an Emmy for best commercial. According to the Powell Tribune, Randolph's company, Cactus Productions, created a 43-episode commercial for the Park County Travel Council. The theme is "finding your moment" in Park County. He beat out large companies and even a professional basketball team for the award.

The University of Wyoming McNair Scholars Program is celebrating its 30th anniversary next Thursday during the UW McNair Scholars Program Research Symposium. According to a press release, 13 undergraduate students will present their individual research projects throughout the day. In the evening, a special McNair Scholars alumni event is planned. The event is free and open to the public.

Smokey the Bear is celebrating his 78th birthday in Torrington next Wednesday. According to the Torrington Telegram, Smokey and his firefighting friends will be at the newspaper's offices for about half an hour at 10 a.m. to read a few stories and hand out Smokey Swag. Because he is helping his friends fight fires across the state, Smokey may have to cancel or postpone his birthday bash depending on fire activity.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
