Wednesday, July 27

Preston Randolph of Cody was recently awarded an Emmy for best commercial. According to the Powell Tribune, Randolph's company, Cactus Productions, created a 43-episode commercial for the Park County Travel Council. The theme is "finding your moment" in Park County. He beat out large companies and even a professional basketball team for the award.

The University of Wyoming McNair Scholars Program is celebrating its 30th anniversary next Thursday during the UW McNair Scholars Program Research Symposium. According to a press release, 13 undergraduate students will present their individual research projects throughout the day. In the evening, a special McNair Scholars alumni event is planned. The event is free and open to the public.

Smokey the Bear is celebrating his 78th birthday in Torrington next Wednesday. According to the Torrington Telegram, Smokey and his firefighting friends will be at the newspaper's offices for about half an hour at 10 a.m. to read a few stories and hand out Smokey Swag. Because he is helping his friends fight fires across the state, Smokey may have to cancel or postpone his birthday bash depending on fire activity.