Record-breaking rain floods St. Louis

NPR
Published July 27, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT

The rain that poured down on St. Louis shattered all-time records going back more than a century. Flooding was so deep on some streets that the tops of cars peeked out like alligator eyes above the water.

Vehicles appeared to float along a portion of Interstate 70. Firefighters paddled along streets in rubber rafts to rescue residents. One person was reported dead.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Sarah Fentem of St. Louis Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

