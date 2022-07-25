Monday, July 25th

On July 24, 1915, a Cheyenne man driving a car raced a train from Denver to Cheyenne and beat it by more than 2 minutes.

On July 26, 1865 in what’s now central Wyoming, a pair of fights were two of the most significant battles of the Indian Wars of the northern Great Plains. They resulted in the loss of Lt. Caspar Collins and 27 other soldiers, along with lighter losses among the Cheyenne, Lakota Sioux and Arapaho warriors who attacked them.

On July 30, 1937, Clark Gable and Spencer Tracy vacationed at a ranch near Cody.

Former Wyoming Secretary of State Thyra Thomson was born on July 30th 1916 in Florence, Co.

Thomson was the widow of Wyoming U.S. Rep. Keith Thomson. She was elected to serve as Wyoming Secretary of State from 1963 to 1987. Ms. Thomson was a strong advocate for equal rights. She died in Cheyenne on June 11, 2013 at 96.