© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

For Oscar winner Mark Rylance, 'The Outfit' fits like a fine suit

NPR
Published July 25, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT
Mark Rylance stars as "Leonard" in director Graham Moore's "The Outfit," a Focus Features release. (Courtesy of Nick Wall/Focus Features)
Mark Rylance stars as "Leonard" in director Graham Moore's "The Outfit," a Focus Features release. (Courtesy of Nick Wall/Focus Features)

To hear the original audio, click here.

We revisit Here & Now‘s Scott Tong’s March conversation with Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance about his role in the film “The Outfit.” Rylance plays a maker of fine menswear who tries to stay alive during a night of mob warfare in 1950s Chicago. The film is available on various streaming services.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.