Friday, July 22nd

The Montana Department of Transportation says the entire Beartooth Highway, which partly goes through northern Wyoming, should finally re-open on Friday. A massive flood in June that also impacted Yellowstone led to road damage on the Montana side of the road.

County Ten reports that Dan Starks, who started the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois received the Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander-in-Chief’s Gold Medal of Merit, at the recent national convention. They praised Starks for honoring American freedom.

Sweetwater Now reports that Green River High School will now have school sanctioned girls wrestling. Athletic Director Tony Beardsley calls it the fastest growing sport in the world.

Green River Arts Council and the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department will host the 17th annual Art on the Green 24-hour live art competition on August 19th. Professional, semi-professional, amateur/hobbyist, and high school artists from around the region can compete in 2D and 3D categories and have 24 hours to create their artwork from beginning to end.