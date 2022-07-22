© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Dangerous ties unveiled between militia groups and a faction of the GOP

NPR
Published July 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT

We have been hearing the Jan. 6 committee present links between militia groups and the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

A researcher is sounding an alarm about a broader and growing threat — a link between militia groups and a faction of the Republican Party.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks talks with Rachel Kleinfeld, who studies violence and democracy. Kleinfeld is a fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.