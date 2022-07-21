Thursday, July 21st

A 3rd party agent of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department sent 700 hunting licenses for the coming year to the wrong addresses. The Department is trying to correct the error and those who don’t receive licenses by August 5th will have a license reissued.

The Kemmerer Gazette reports that Cokeville High School has made the list of the top 50 high school football teams with populations of 10-thousand or less. Cokeville high owns 22 state football titles. The school was recognized in the publication called Stadium talk.

A player at the Evanston Horse palace won nearly $800 thousand playing a Historic Horse Racing game last weekend. It was the biggest Jackpot in Wyoming history for the event. The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The University of Wyoming has officially changed the name of two of its colleges. The College of Engineering and Applied Science is now the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences; and the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources is now the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources.