Biden to visit wind power plant to discuss the use of clean energy to address climate change

President Biden is traveling to Massachusetts Wednesday to the state’s last coal-fired power plant to be shut down in 2017.

Now it’s being turned into a plant to make underwater cables for offshore wind.

Biden wants to see more clean energy transitions like this, and he’ll be laying out new ways to address climate change. But the White House says he will stop short of declaring climate change a national emergency.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks speaks with NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.

