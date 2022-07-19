Tuesday, July 19th

A man who was recently attacked by a grizzly bear near Meeteetse said playing dead helped him survive. According to the Greybull Standard, the man was hiking at two in the afternoon when he suddenly was 15 feet from the Bear who attacked him before he could use his bear spray. After getting flung around by the Grizzly it left. He said a locator beacon he always carries helped rescuers find him.

A ten year old boy likely saved his family dog that got stuck in a culvert packed in with dirt. The Basin Republican Rustler reports Derek Hedges crawled some 40 feet into the culvert and used a rope to pull his dog Ace to safety.

After countless problems with Dispatch radios, Uinta County officials finally replaced them. Dispatchers said they were constantly losing contact with emergency providers and the Uinta County Herald reports in May there was a 9 minute period when no one in Bridger Valley knew that an emergency was taking place.

A number of county fairs are taking place this month. Teton, Weston, Washakie and Crook county fairs begin on July 23rd.