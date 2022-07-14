Thursday, July 14

The National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois has won a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for being in the top 10 percent of attractions worldwide. According to County10, the award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. The museum opened in August 2020 and celebrated its grand opening this past May.

A Sheridan 16-year-old was one of the nation's top shooters with a .22 pistol during the recent 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship in Grand Island, Nebraska. The Sheridan Press reports Grace Hinton earned the chance to compete in nationals after placing third in a statewide competition last year. It was her first time competing on a national level. She placed eighth in a field of 691 kids from 39 different states.

A Casper woman had her car stolen out of her driveway recently and had some unique help getting it back. According to K2News, Erica Schoenewald filed a police report but hadn't heard anything for a couple of days. So, she posted about it in the Facebook group "Casper Classifieds." Within just 40 minutes, two people had located the missing vehicle and reported it to her.