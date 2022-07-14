© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Biden's middle east trip: Declaration with Israel, questions about Saudi Arabia visit

NPR
Published July 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT

As President Biden continues his trip through the Middle East, Thursday he and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a declaration that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Biden was also asked at a press conference about his visit to Saudi Arabia where he’ll meet with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to White House reporter Tyler Pager with our editorial partners at the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

